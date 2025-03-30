Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,519 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.