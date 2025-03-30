Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNYNF opened at $109.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.03.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

