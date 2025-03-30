Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
SNYNF opened at $109.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.03.
Sanofi Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.