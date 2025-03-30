Blair William & Co. IL Sells 551 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

AMP stock opened at $481.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $524.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

