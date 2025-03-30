Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,200 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 631,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SMEGF stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.