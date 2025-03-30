Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,200 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 631,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.
Siemens Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SMEGF stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93.
Siemens Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Energy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Trading Halts Explained
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.