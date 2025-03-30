Analysts Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $43.25

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.
Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Institutional Trading of GSK
GSK Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.74 on Friday. GSK has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
GSK Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
