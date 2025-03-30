IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Talos Energy by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

