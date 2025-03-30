ARK & TLK Investments LLC Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

