iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $63.22.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

