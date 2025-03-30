Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MFCSF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

