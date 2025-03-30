TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Head-To-Head Contrast

TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TNF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Risk & Volatility

TNF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.71% -84.27% IDEXX Laboratories 22.78% 55.82% 26.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and IDEXX Laboratories”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.00 million N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $3.90 billion 8.65 $887.87 million $10.67 38.98

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than TNF Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TNF Pharmaceuticals and IDEXX Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 IDEXX Laboratories 0 3 6 1 2.80

IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus price target of $533.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than TNF Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats TNF Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve the growing CBD market, which includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not regulated as drugs. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2024. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. Additionally, the company offers human medical point-of-care products and laboratory diagnostics services. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for TNF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.