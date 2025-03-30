Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

