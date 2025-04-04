OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

