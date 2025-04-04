Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Downgraded by Dnb Nor Markets to Hold

Dnb Nor Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile
Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Epiroc AB (publ)
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Arm Holdings Aims for 50% Data Center Market Share
- About the Markup Calculator
- Lamb Weston Stock Rises, Earnings Provide Calm Amidst Chaos
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Volume Spike Signals Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.