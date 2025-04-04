Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Downgraded by Dnb Nor Markets to Hold

Dnb Nor Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

EPOKY stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

