Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Enovix by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 235,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 184,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.93. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enovix

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.