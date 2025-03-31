Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Alset had a negative net margin of 299.22% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%.

Alset Trading Down 3.9 %

Alset stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Alset has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

Get Alset alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,038,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,747.34. This represents a 1.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 311,304 shares of company stock valued at $296,810. Company insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.