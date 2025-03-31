Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,305,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 648% from the previous session’s volume of 174,488 shares.The stock last traded at $20.35 and had previously closed at $20.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $368,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

