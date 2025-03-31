Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,305,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 648% from the previous session’s volume of 174,488 shares.The stock last traded at $20.35 and had previously closed at $20.33.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
