Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 136,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 280,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $744.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 21,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $220,014.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at $215,190.60. This represents a 50.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 97,975 shares of company stock valued at $989,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

About Mission Produce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.