Organigram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 109013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Organigram
Organigram Stock Performance
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.