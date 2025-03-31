Organigram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 109013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$181.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.14.

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

