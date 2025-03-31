iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 684,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 273,976 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.43.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 811,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 303,365 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.