iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 684,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 273,976 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.43.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.