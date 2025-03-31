Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.50 and last traded at $158.14. Approximately 681,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 640,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.34.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
