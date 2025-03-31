Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.50 and last traded at $158.14. Approximately 681,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 640,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.34.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

