Short Interest in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Grows By 58.0%

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $68.14. 1,598,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,093. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,168,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,288 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,968 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,458,000. Finally, JNE Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. JNE Partners LLP now owns 1,300,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,539,000 after buying an additional 288,390 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

