Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Declines By 34.7%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS NTTYY traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 94,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,587. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.10. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

