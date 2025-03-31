Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 501481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$335.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.72.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard is a world leader in proton exchange membrane fuel cell, power system development, and commercialization. The company’s principal business is the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus, truck, rail, and marine applications), material handling, and stationary power generation.

