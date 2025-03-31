American Lithium (CVE:LI) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 118341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded American Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares cut shares of American Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

American Lithium Stock Down 4.8 %

American Lithium Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

