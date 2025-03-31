PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion. PVH also updated its FY26 guidance to $12.40-12.75 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $64.70. 2,103,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92. PVH has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. PVH’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.22%.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

