Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Today – March 30th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to shares of companies that provide products and services designed to protect computers, networks, and data from cyber threats. These stocks often belong to firms specializing in areas such as firewalls, encryption, and threat detection solutions, and they are considered attractive investments as the demand for digital security continues to grow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $7.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,610,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,276,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $147.22 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.92.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.15 and its 200 day moving average is $348.82. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 700.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,244,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,199. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $185.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. 7,217,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,260,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.60. 4,499,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

