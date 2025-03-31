Partners in Financial Planning Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

