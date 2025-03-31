Everstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 813 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

