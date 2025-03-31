Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,601 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,098,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,760,000 after purchasing an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,431,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 953,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after buying an additional 98,336 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,293.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 610,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRP opened at $24.26 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

