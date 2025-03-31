Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Announces Earnings Results

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. 804,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,697. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVPH has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

