First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of FTXH stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
