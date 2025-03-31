Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 222019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Fortescue Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

