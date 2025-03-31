Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Declines By 28.2%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of MTSFY stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,269. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $32.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

