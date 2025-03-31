Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Declines By 28.2%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of MTSFY stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,269. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $32.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.
About Mitsui Fudosan
