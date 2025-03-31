Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$281.17 and last traded at C$280.49, with a volume of 531758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$275.99.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$268.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$257.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69. The stock has a market cap of C$50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$274.59, for a total value of C$1,153,266.71. Also, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 13,566 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$271.15, for a total transaction of C$3,678,448.03. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,495. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

