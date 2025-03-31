Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Decreases By 26.4%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSFDF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.