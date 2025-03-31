Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Up 48.8% in March

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the February 28th total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 203,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QVAL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.65. 21,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,372. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

