First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 78,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 116,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

