39,843 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,050,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:UCB opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UCB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

