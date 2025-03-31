Family Legacy Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $188.68 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

