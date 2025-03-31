Riggs Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 108,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,782.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 280,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance
JQUA opened at $56.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $60.79.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF
The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
