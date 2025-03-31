Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 2,049 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,098.17. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,064 shares of company stock worth $2,778,908. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.