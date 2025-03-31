Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 648,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.2 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

Shares of IPOAF stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

