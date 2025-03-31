Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 648,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.2 days.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance
Shares of IPOAF stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $20.50.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Industrias Peñoles
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Which Healthcare Stock Is the Best Buy Right Now?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Copper’s Surge: 3 Top Trades Before the Market Catches On
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.