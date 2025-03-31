Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) Issues Earnings Results

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Binah Capital Group had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 205.99%.
Binah Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Binah Capital Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. 102,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,991. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Binah Capital Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $12.22.
About Binah Capital Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Binah Capital Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Binah Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binah Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.