Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) Issues Earnings Results

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCGGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Binah Capital Group had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 205.99%.

Binah Capital Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. 102,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,991. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Binah Capital Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

