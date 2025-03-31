Short Interest in NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN) Rises By 30.5%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NWTN Price Performance

Shares of NWTN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 109,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,405. NWTN has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NWTN stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 179,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

