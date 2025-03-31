PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.51. 3,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

