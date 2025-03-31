O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,017 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.99 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

