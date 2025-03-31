Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Xylem by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,593,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $119.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.85. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

