Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Shares Sold by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703,227 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fundamental Global were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fundamental Global Price Performance

Shares of FGF opened at $18.43 on Monday. Fundamental Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

About Fundamental Global

(Free Report)

See Also

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.