Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC Invests $15.21 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

