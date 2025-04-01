StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 263,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,000. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $55.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.